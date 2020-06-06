I knew Ron as a teacher, mentor and colleague for many years in the blood banking field. I always admired his insatiable curiosity, his keen business acumen, and his willingness to listen to many points of view and incorporate them into practice. At a turning point in my career, he gave me invaluable support and advice that I value to this day. He was never too busy to lend an ear or helping hand. I extend my profound sympathy to Ron's family at this time.

Mary Jo Drew

Coworker