Ronald O. Gilcher
Fort Myers - Ronald Gilcher, MD of Fort Myers died on May 7, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Ron grew up in the Penn Hills section of Pittsburgh and attended Penn Hills Senior High School. He graduated magna cum laude from University of Pittsburgh before earning his medical degree from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, PA.
From 1968 to 1971, Ron served in the US Army, attaining the rank of Major, with most of his time spent at US Army Medical Corps of Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in Washington, DC.
From 1971 to 1979, Dr. Gilcher worked at Central Blood Bank of Pittsburgh as an Assistant Medical Director, and subsequently as Medical Director and Vice President of Medical Affairs.
Dr. Gilcher served as President, CEO and Medical Director of the Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) from 1979 to 2006. He was an undisputed international leader in blood transfusion, helping grow OBI into a self-sufficient blood center and national leader in blood safety testing. His momentous contributions will forever leave a mark on OBI and the blood banking industry.
Above all, Ron was one of the most caring and kindest people who ever lived. Upon graduation from medical college, Ron had a genuine desire to save the world, and soon realized he could fulfill it by helping one person at a time. His ability to see the beauty and potential in every person allowed him to make lifelong friends whose lives will never be the same. Ron never had a shortage of pets, with his great love for animals. He welcomed into his home any animal that ever crossed his doorstep. His love for card games, diving, skiing, driving, and most of all, having marzipan chocolate with ice cold milk will be remembered by his friends and loved ones.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Evelyn Gilcher, and is survived by his wife Firuza of 14 years; sister Kathrine Genna of Philipsburg , PA; children Ronald, Lauren, Jennifer and Jordan; his many grandchildren; cousin Heinz Gilcher of Export, PA; nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oklahoma Blood Institute, 1001 North Lincoln Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK, 73104. Please post memories and condolences on RonaldGilchermd.com.
Published in The News-Press from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.