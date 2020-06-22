Rosann "Teri" Winchester
Fort Myers - Rosann "Teri" Winchester, 75, passed away in Fort Myers, Florida on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11:35 p.m. surrounded by her loving children. Teri was born in Sandusky, Ohio on July 27, 1944 to the late Norman and Grace Winkle. Teri is preceded in death by her brother Norm and sister "Pete". She is survived by her children Ty (Jennifer) Winchester, Amanda (Nick) Winchester, her partner in crime Frank, and a family of nieces and nephews. She received her teaching degree from Bowling Green State University and taught school until the love of the lake, island, and sailing drew her to Put-in-Bay where she was the general manager of the Round House Bar for over 35 years.
Teri lived her life with an infectious passion for joy. She truly was one of a kind as a maker of rainbows, mischief, and magic, for she could turn even ordinary days into the most spectacular and unforgettable. She had a way of making those around her family, from her "Orphan Easter," Prom, and Pyrate Fest, to just about every other island event known, her family grew to extraordinary numbers. Teri was a true Superhero of a woman, raising two children, but guiding the lives of so many others. She was the smile on a cloudy day, the laughter on a sad day, and the light on a dark day. Teri lived her life believing that anything was possible and truly believed that "When life gives you lemons, you make Lemonade." She was the inspiration for songs, stories, and paintings. She was a driving force on Put-in-Bay, and no event was complete without her involvement. She never needed a reason to celebrate life, loving parades, fireworks, champagne, good times, great friends, and making memories. She was loved by all. If Teri made any magic in your life be sure to share it with others because after all, why not make Lemonade?
A celebration of life will be held for Teri, on her birthday, July 27, 2020 at the Crews Nest on Put-in-Bay, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in honor of Teri's passion for helping others. Donations may be made at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/teriwinchester.
Published in The News-Press from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.