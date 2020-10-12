1/1
Rosaura Sanchez De Algarra
Rosaura Sanchez de Algarra

Rosaura Sanchez de Algarra passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Friday October 2, 2020. Rosaura was born July 7, 1928 in Bogota, Colombia and married Bernardo Algarra who preceded her into heaven. She was a strong and vibrant woman with a wide range of abilities, interest and talents. In her lifetime she painted, owned and managed multiple business, taught painting and crafts classes while caring and maintaining a busy household. Everyone will remember her for her inner strength and conviction; for her grit and commitment to the welfare of her children and her home. She leaves a legacy of nine children: Patricia (Jose) Patino, Gilberto (Tania) Algarra, Jairo (Yeya) Algarra, German (Carmenza) Algarra, Mauricio (Rita) Algarra, Nicolas (Kimberly) Algarra, Ricardo (Cathy) Algarra, Marta Algarra, Clara (Julio) Zubiria, 24 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren. A funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday October 13, 2020 at 4 pm at the Gallager American Family Funeral Home, 2701 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers Fl 33907.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest a donation to the Hope Hospice House in Cape Coral, FL.




Published in The News-Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
