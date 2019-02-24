|
Rose Marie Fitzgerald
North Fort Myers - Rose Marie Fitzgerald, 78 of North Fort Myers, FL, born 10-29-41, completed her plans to be in the presence of Jesus on February 12, 2019.
She is survived by her husband William P Fitzgerald, residing in North Fort Myers, FL. Son John Fitzgerald or Warren, OH, daughter-in-law Sharon Fitzgerald of Warren,OH, Grandsons Alex Fitzgerald of Niles, OH and Nick Fitzgerald of Warren, OH, sister-in-law Pam Stuart and brother -in-law Cecil Stuart of Phillipi, WV and sister-in-law Sandy McKinney and brother-in-law John McKinney of Kettering,OH.
Preseading her in death was her son William Fitzgerald, originally from Kent, OH, her father and mother Robert and Catherine Nicholson, New York, NY, brother, Robert Nicholson and sister-in-law Gertrude Nicholson of Albany, NY, brother George Nicholson and sister-in-law Betty Nicholson of New City, NY, brother John Nicholson of New York, NY, brother William Nicholson of Pocono, PA and brother Thomas Nicholson of Los Angeles, CA.
Rose was a loving, caring, supportive mother, grandmother and friend to many, whose love in her heart for others, was bigger than life. Her favorite song was, "I Know Who Holds Tomorrow". Her personal desire to her friends and loved ones was that "God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him, should not perish but have everlasting life." John 3:16
Arrangements have been entrusted to Lee County Cremation Services. Memorial services will be held at Cape Baptist Church, 435 SE 10th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33990, on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10am. Light refreshments will follow the service, which will include "A Taste of Rose" and a memory mirage of her live. In honor of the life and memory of Rose, the family has requested that donations be made to: Hope Hospice, 2430 Diplomat Pkwy. E, Cape Coral, FL 33909, www.hospice.org
Published in The News-Press on Feb. 24, 2019