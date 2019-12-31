Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park
12777 State Road 82
Fort Myers, FL 33913
(239) 334-4880
Rosemary C. Bolla


1943 - 2019
Rosemary C. Bolla Obituary
ROSEMARY C. BOLLA

Lehigh Acres - Rosemary C. Bolla, age 76, of Lehigh Acres, FL passed away on Saturday, December 28th 2019. She was born in Bronx, New York to Carmelo and Maria Santos on June 21, 1943. She attended many academic institutions while living in the Bronx, such as, Sacred Heart Elementary, Mother Butler High School, receiving her Bachelor's degree from Lehman College, Master's in Education from Fordham University. Rosemary was studying for her PhD after retirement.

She married James R. Bolla on August 10, 1974. Rosemary was a school teacher in the Bronx and upstate New York. She enjoyed arts and crafts. Rosemary achieved the rank of Associate Conductress in the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and Legion of Mary at St. Raphael Catholic Church. Rosemary was also a member of the Tall Cedars and Lady of the Shrine at the Araba Shrine Temple in Fort Myers as well as Daughters of the Nile. She was a Member of the Lehigh Acres Women's Club, the Kentucky Colonels and was on the Board of Directors for Lehigh Community Services.

She is survived by her husband, Colonel James R. Bolla; children, Annette Lorenzo, Christine Manno and James Robert Bolla Jr.; grandchildren, Keith, Steven, John Michael, Marissa, and Julia; brother, Carmelo J. Santos, Jr.; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A visitation will be held at Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park, 12777 State Road 82, Ft Myers, FL 33913 from 4 to 8 pm on Thursday, January 2nd. A funeral mass will be held at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 2514 Lee Blvd, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971 on Friday, January 3rd at 2pm. Entombment will follow in Lee Memorial Park Cemetery. For information, please call 239-334-4880.
Published in The News-Press from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
