Rosemary Elizabeth Richards
Rosemary Elizabeth Richards (formerly Crane) nee Price
Rosemary Richards died peacefully in her home on January 2, 2020. A 30 year resident of Cape Coral, FL, Rosemary was a full blooded Irish woman born in Pittston, PA on July 29, 1933, the daughter of James and Grace Price. She lived and raised her children in Rochester NY. She is survived by her brother Jim Price and wife Mary of NC, her children Linda Lamitola of PA, Patty and Mark Palma of SC, Tom Crane and Jason Harvey of NY, Kathy and Kenny Scott of Cape Coral, FL, her son-in-law Bob Reid of FL, and lovingly Cindy French and her family in NY. Rosemary was the beloved grandmother of Jonathan, Ryan (wife Christina), Julieann, Michele Palma (partner Chris Goulet) and Sean and Michael Reid and great grandmother of Nadia and Ronan and she is the aunt to many devoted nieces and nephews. She is survived by Joe Crane who was the father of her children and a good friend of the deceased. She is predeceased by her husband Alkie Richards, her sister and brother-in-law Ann and Chan Whiting, her son-in-law Mike Lamitola and her beloved daughter Nancy Reid of MD.
Rosemary was always a smart, feisty, loving, strong and a gentle woman of many interests. As an open-minded woman she celebrated and encouraged the differences in each of us regardless of anyone else's expectations.
Friends and family knew that Rosemary faced challenges, not with fear, but with the potential to come away with a great story to share.
She was an active member of the Faith Presbyterian Church where she enjoyed participating in the bible study class and loved their Friday night fish fry.
After moving to Florida she began a great new adventure as a realtor at Douglas Realty with the eye for the promise of every parcel of land in Cape Coral.
Not surprisingly clients often turned into friends.
If you were looking for Rosemary, the best place to find her was at Palmetto Pines Country Club - on the golf course, bocce courts, sharing meals with friends and family, or playing a good hand of bridge. As a life long bridge player, she accumulated 25 master points.
Friends and family will gather together on Sunday January 12th at Palmetto Pines Country Club at 2pm to celebrate her life.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020