Rosemary Jean Mosher
Ft. Myers - Rosemary Jean Mosher passed on Saturday, April 11, 2020 while visiting her daughter in Denver, CO. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years Howard R. Mosher and her son Jeffery Mark Foley. Rosemary is survived by three children Jeanne Genovese (Robert), John Foley, III and Jennifer Foley de la Cruz; eight grandchildren Jason and James Crockett, Jordan de la Cruz, Molly and Amanda Foley, John Foley, IV, Lisa Genovese, Nicole de la Cruz Ricardo and Kayleigh Weeks; and four great-grandchildren. Rosemary was born in Calumet, MI., and resided in Midland, MI for several years where she and Howard raised their children. They moved to Ft. Myers in 1984. She was a treasured member of the Ft. Myers Beach American Legion Auxiliary and attended the Church of the Resurrection of our Lord. She was an extraordinarily beloved mother, grandmother and friend.
A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.
Published in The News-Press from May 8 to May 9, 2020