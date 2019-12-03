|
Rosemary W. Conniff
Raleigh - Rosemary W. Conniff, 97, of Raleigh, North Carolina, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.
Born in Syracuse, NY, she lived with her husband, Thomas A. Conniff, in the Washington DC area and several foreign posts while her husband served with the CIA. She also served with the CIA during the 1970s. She and her husband moved to Fort Myers from Mclean, VA, in 1979 where they lived in Whiskey Creek and were long-time parishioners of the Church of the Resurrection. She worked for many years as a volunteer at Hope Hospice of Lee County. In 2018, she moved to North Carolina to be near her daughter, Mary Mallory.
She was pre-deceased by her husband and daughter. Surviving are her sons, Martin of Darien, CT, Brian of Lorton, VA and Stephen of Hernando, FL; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A Graveside Service will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 7, 2019 with Reverend Fr. Toner as the officiant at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 1589 Colonial Blvd., Ft. Myers, FL.
The family prefers that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Hospice, 9470 Healthpark Cir., Fort Myers, FL 33908.
Arrangements are by Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery, 1589 Colonial Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL 33907.
Published in The News-Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019