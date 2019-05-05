|
Ross Peeler
Fort Myers - Colonel Ross Edward Peeler, USAF (Ret) was born in San Antonio, Texas on February 18, 1937 to Helen and Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) William Peeler, deceased. He passed away April 29, 2019 from Alzheimer's disease.
He leaves an amazing and wonderful legacy of service, patriotism and selfless devotion to his nation and family. Ross was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Ruth Jean (Patton) Peeler. He is survived by daughters Sherry Peeler and Debbie Baker (Colonel Mark Toal, USMC (Ret), and son, Colonel John Peeler, USA (Ret) (Lieutenant Colonel Patricia, USA). High School sweethearts, Ruth and Ross met at Edgewater Senior High School in Orlando, where Ross excelled as both a football and baseball player. They married in 1958 after Ruth graduated as a Registered Nurse from Orlando Memorial Hospital's Nurse Education Program. Ross entered the Air Force after graduation from Florida State University and became a fighter pilot where he was a Master Command Pilot amassing thousands of hours flying the F-84, F-4 and A-10 fighter and attack aircraft. During his 28 year Air Force career, he was away from home for many missions and deployments, including service in Vietnam and Korea.
After Ross's retirement from the Air Force in 1987, they moved to what had been the family's favorite vacation spot, Fort Myers. They were delighted to be back in their beloved Florida -- being outdoors, playing golf, exercising, boating and enjoying the warm weather and the beach. They loved having their extended family visit their home in Town & River.
Ross is survived by his sister, Lee McEady; six grandchildren, Ashley Thompson (Lee), Lauren Kruk (Nick), Caitlin Baker, Julianne Kur (Aaron), Ross Peeler, Colin Peeler; as well as four great grandchildren, Victoria Thompson, Sophie Thompson, Calla Thompson, and Olivia Kruk.
Ross was preceded in death by siblings Bill Peeler, Yvonne Malone, and Randy Peeler.
Ross was the personification of an honorable and devoted husband, family man and professional military officer. We are all certainly very fortunate to have had the blessing of Ross in our lives. Numbers 6:24-2.
