Roy A. "Butch" Carraway
Ft Myers - Roy A. Carraway, of Fort. Myers, Florida, formerly of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020 at age 69. He was predeceased by his Father (Maxwell Carraway, 2006), Mother (Grace Carraway, 2019), and Son (Ryan (Scooter) Carraway, 2006).
Butch is survived by his loving and caring wife, Dianne K. Carraway, his beautiful daughter and Son-in-Law (Ashlee and G.T. Freeland), his brother's (Maxwell Carraway and Greg Roberts), his sister (Marilyn Howerton), and his three precious grandbabies, Jade (Ladybug), Madisyn (Peanut), and Graham (un-nun).
Butch loved to be around his family and friends most, especially when, airboating, cooking, and working cows, with a nice cold Miller Lite in his hand. He gave many of us the best memories and laughs we will ever have and will be genuinely missed by all and loved by many.
The family would like to invite all of Butch's family and friends to join us at Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park, 12777 State Road 82, Ft Myers, FL 33913 on May 30th, 2020, for the viewing at 12 p.m. with the graveside services at 1 p.m. We will be having a celebration of Butch's life at the Carraway residence to follow and would love to hear about all the wonderful memories that he brought to everyone's lives. For information, please call 239-334-4880.
Published in The News-Press from May 22 to May 24, 2020