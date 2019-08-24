|
Roy Dale Rasner
Cape Coral - Roy Dale Rasner 48 of Cape Coral, FL passed away August 1, 2019, at Cape Coral Hospital. He was born on July 18, 1971 in Richmond, IN. Roy lived in Plant City, FL prior to moving to Cape Coral. He worked for Keurig Dr. Pepper in Fort Myers, FL. Those who knew Roy knew his love for fishing, hanging out at Applebee's and spending time with his family.
Survivors include wife Kimberly Rasner and dog Ruby of Cape Coral, FL, three children Miranda Rasner (Justin Hittmeier) of Plant City, FL, Casey Rasner (Ashley Wood) of Plant City, FL, Ryan Blankinship of Lakeland FL, three grandchildren, father Roy Jones, nine brothers and sisters LaDonna (Steve) White of Liberty, IN, Debbie (Bobbie) Glass of Plant City, FL, Mary Beth Black, Steve Rasner, Timmy Rasner, Paul ( Leslie) Rasner, Jimmy Rasner of Richmond, IN, Jeff Rasner of Quincy, FL.
Roy is preceded in death by his mother Mildred Rasner and two sisters Sheila Gerken and Vickie Davis.
Roy's final act of kindness was to give the gift of life through organ and tissue donation.
Published in The News-Press on Aug. 24, 2019