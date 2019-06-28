ROY DAVID PEA



Fort Myers - ROY DAVID PEA (1927 - 2019) June 26, 2019 Roy David Pea, formerly of Redford, Michigan, and resident of Fort Myers since December 1988, passed away. He was born in Farmington, Kentucky on January 26, 1927. An Army veteran, Roy was a devoted hardworking father, Ford automobile engineer and sportsman, and passionate about country music, golf, gardening, and classic movies. He was predeceased in 2012 by his wife, Joyce Dean Pea, to whom he was lovingly married for 62 years. Ye shall know them by their fruits (Matthew 7:16): He took great pride in his three sons, five grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Roy is survived by his three sons, Roy D. Pea Jr of Stanford, California, Barry G. Pea of Chapel Hill, NC, and Garry D. Pea of Fort Myers, Florida; five grandchildren: Elizabeth Wanee of Durham, NC, Rachel Blake of Brooklyn, NY, Nathaniel Pea of Scottsdale, AZ, Rebekah Pea of Durham, NC, and Elle Pea Allen of Venice Beach, CA; and two great grandchildren, Joshua James Wanee and Katherine Olivia Wanee of Durham, NC.



Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 29, 2019 in the chapel of Fort Myers Memorial Gardens with entombment to follow in Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Cemetery with military honors conducted by the United States Army. Friends will be received from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Published in The News-Press on June 28, 2019