|
|
Roy E. Moretz
Cape Coral - Roy E. Moretz, 77, of Cape Coral, passed away Saturday, June 8 , 2019.
He graduated from AB Davis high school in Mount Vernon in 1960 and served in the United States Air Force from 1961 to 1965. He retired from the City of White Plains where he worked as Manager of Data Processing for the Department of Finance In 1996.
He was a devoted member of Living Faith Church in Cape Coral for the past 9 years, and loved boating, skiing, gardening, collecting model cars, and enjoyed his canine pets.
Roy is survived by his beloved spouse of 51 years, Gloria, his loving daughter, Lori Moretz-Fidler, his sister, Gertrude Richter , and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Frieda Moretz, his Father Emil Moretz, his sister, Gloria Van Buren, and his nephews, William and Robert Van Buren.
Viewing will be held on Thursday June 13 from 4-6 pm and Funeral Services will be held Friday June 14 at noon both at Coral Ridge Funeral Home and cemetery in Cape Coral.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Hope Hospice.
Published in The News-Press on June 12, 2019