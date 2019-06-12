Services
Coral Ridge Funeral Home & Cemetery
1630 SW Pine Island Road
Cape Coral, FL 339912150
(239) 283-0540
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Coral Ridge Funeral Home & Cemetery
1630 SW Pine Island Road
Cape Coral, FL 339912150
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Coral Ridge Funeral Home & Cemetery
1630 SW Pine Island Road
Cape Coral, FL 339912150
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Moretz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy E. Moretz


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roy E. Moretz Obituary
Roy E. Moretz

Cape Coral - Roy E. Moretz, 77, of Cape Coral, passed away Saturday, June 8 , 2019.

He graduated from AB Davis high school in Mount Vernon in 1960 and served in the United States Air Force from 1961 to 1965. He retired from the City of White Plains where he worked as Manager of Data Processing for the Department of Finance In 1996.

He was a devoted member of Living Faith Church in Cape Coral for the past 9 years, and loved boating, skiing, gardening, collecting model cars, and enjoyed his canine pets.

Roy is survived by his beloved spouse of 51 years, Gloria, his loving daughter, Lori Moretz-Fidler, his sister, Gertrude Richter , and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Frieda Moretz, his Father Emil Moretz, his sister, Gloria Van Buren, and his nephews, William and Robert Van Buren.

Viewing will be held on Thursday June 13 from 4-6 pm and Funeral Services will be held Friday June 14 at noon both at Coral Ridge Funeral Home and cemetery in Cape Coral.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Hope Hospice.
Published in The News-Press on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now