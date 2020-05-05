|
Ruby Hayton
Fort Myers - Ruby Hayton passed away peacefully in Fort Myers, FL on Friday May 1st, 2020 at the age of 78. She is preceded in death by her parents Virginia and Joseph Theil and her loving husband Clifford Hayton of 25 years and ten siblings. Ruby was born in Cincinnati, OH on August 4, 1941 and moved to Fort Myers, FL in 1972. Ruby is survived by her six children, Vickie Briggs (Tim), David Walters (Judy), Donna Evans (Dene), Patty Rusk (Chuck), Rita Walters (Joe) and Alice Fracek (Joe) as well as eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Ruby was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and the joy of listening and dancing to music, love of collecting elephants, going to garage sales and relaxing outdoors.
A private service in Ruby's memory will be held on May 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Fort Myers Memorial Gardens site following with a private celebration. Flowers can be sent to Fort Myers Memorial Gardens in Fort Myers.
Published in The News-Press from May 5 to May 6, 2020