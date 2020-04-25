|
Ruby W. Santin
Fort Myers - Ruby Williams Santin, born in Conway, SC on December 11, 1926 to the late Alva and Alta Jane Williams, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
She is predeceased by first husband, Clarence Jernigan; son, Alva Dewey (Buddy) Jernigan; siblings, Thelma Brown, Lucile Grainger, Alice Grainger, Bertha Jernigan, Ruth Hadley, A.D. Williams, Allard Williams, Lonnie Williams, and Donnie Williams.
Survived by loving husband, Marion L. Santin; daughter, Lola Ann Bishop; grandchildren, Teresa Darty, Lee Hawthorne, Kenneth Bishop, Barbie Brister, Edmond Jernigan, and Jennifer Jones; 14 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren; siblings, Retha Day and Letha Miller as well as special friends, Barbara Fisher and personal trainer, Kathy Gardner.
Ruby married Clarence Jernigan in South Carolina. Their family later moved to Immokalee, Florida where they lived for many years. She made many friends in Immokalee and helped her husband with his construction business until his death. On November 18, 1981 Ruby married Marion L. Santin. She and Marion moved to Fort Myers where they resided for 38 years.
Ruby loved life and enjoyed staying active. She liked to go hunting and fishing with her first husband, Clarence and their family. In addition to, she enjoyed cooking, keeping house, entertaining family and friends, music and instruments, planning family reunions, going to the gym, visiting with family, gardening, and was an active congregant of Immokalee Baptist Church. Ruby also found pleasure in arranging flowers and worked as a florist for Florida Choice Grocery Store for 7 years. She will be remembered as an extraordinary homemaker to both her husbands.
Funeral Services are private.
Published in The News-Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020