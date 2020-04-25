Services
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Santin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby W. Santin


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruby W. Santin Obituary
Ruby W. Santin

Fort Myers - Ruby Williams Santin, born in Conway, SC on December 11, 1926 to the late Alva and Alta Jane Williams, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

She is predeceased by first husband, Clarence Jernigan; son, Alva Dewey (Buddy) Jernigan; siblings, Thelma Brown, Lucile Grainger, Alice Grainger, Bertha Jernigan, Ruth Hadley, A.D. Williams, Allard Williams, Lonnie Williams, and Donnie Williams.

Survived by loving husband, Marion L. Santin; daughter, Lola Ann Bishop; grandchildren, Teresa Darty, Lee Hawthorne, Kenneth Bishop, Barbie Brister, Edmond Jernigan, and Jennifer Jones; 14 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren; siblings, Retha Day and Letha Miller as well as special friends, Barbara Fisher and personal trainer, Kathy Gardner.

Ruby married Clarence Jernigan in South Carolina. Their family later moved to Immokalee, Florida where they lived for many years. She made many friends in Immokalee and helped her husband with his construction business until his death. On November 18, 1981 Ruby married Marion L. Santin. She and Marion moved to Fort Myers where they resided for 38 years.

Ruby loved life and enjoyed staying active. She liked to go hunting and fishing with her first husband, Clarence and their family. In addition to, she enjoyed cooking, keeping house, entertaining family and friends, music and instruments, planning family reunions, going to the gym, visiting with family, gardening, and was an active congregant of Immokalee Baptist Church. Ruby also found pleasure in arranging flowers and worked as a florist for Florida Choice Grocery Store for 7 years. She will be remembered as an extraordinary homemaker to both her husbands.

Funeral Services are private.
Published in The News-Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
Download Now