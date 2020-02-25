|
|
Rudolph J. Kamenick
Naples - Rudolph John Kamenick (Rudy), 84, of Naples, FL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Rudy was born on January 4, 1936 in Marathon County, WI, he was the 9th of 10 children born to Ramona and John Kamenick.
After serving two years in the U.S. Army, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison and received his B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering and Marketing. Rudy and his first wife, Elizabeth Bernadette Paquette, were married in October of 1963. They lived a full and happy life raising their children in Midwestern and Eastern cities until her passing in 1992.
Rudy built a career at Mobil Oil over 29 years. He met his second wife Nancy Fagan and they were married in 1995. Nancy was a welcome addition to the family. Rudy and Nancy retired to Naples Florida, where they both enjoyed hosting friends and family, especially the grandchildren. Rudy served as the past Faithful Navigator of the Arthur J. Corr Assembly 3308 and the past Grand Knight of the St John the Evangelist Knights of Columbus Council 11281
Rudolph is survived by his wife of 25 years, Nancy (Fagan) Kamenick, two sons, John Kamenick and Aaron and his wife Janet; a daughter Amy Dodson and her husband Jeff, granddaughters; Meredith, Elizabeth and Rebecca, grandsons; Edward, William, Jonathan and Christopher. Also survived by a sister Isabelle (Isy) Happli, and one brother Duane Kamenick
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Naples, FL. Interment will follow in the St. John the Evangelist Memorial Garden.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital-Stjude.org
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home.
Published in The News-Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020