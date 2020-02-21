|
Ruth Clark Allen
Estero - Ruth Clark Allen, 88, of Estero, FL passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at Avow Hospice in Naples, FL. Formerly of Feeding Hills, MA she began wintering in Bonita Springs, FL in the early 1980's before making Estero her permanent home in 1994. Ruth was born May 2, 1931 in Holyoke, MA the daughter of the late Elwyn and Alta (Scott) Clark.
She worked as an Administrative Assistant for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, retiring from the Welfare Department. Ruth enjoyed painting with watercolors, sewing, swimming, and attending Bible Study at her church. She was an avid shopper and bingo player.
Survivors include her beloved children, Linda (Roger) Robitaille of Naples, FL and Richard Allen of Feeding Hills, MA; loving grandchildren, Rene Wild and Roger Robitaille; and cherished great grandchildren, Skyler, Aurora, Ava, Hallie and Everett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin C. Allen in 2006; and daughter-in-law, Sandra Allen in 2020.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 7:00 PM at Gospel Baptist Church, 24861 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs, FL 34135. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ruth's name may be made to Avow Hospice or to your local humane society.
Published in The News-Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020