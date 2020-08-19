Ruth DeNoyelles Diefenbach



Fort Myers - Diefenbach, Ruth DeNoyelles of Fort Myers, FL and New York City, formerly Rye, NY, died Tuesday August 18th at the age of 86.



Born in New York on August 31,1933 to E. Harold and Althea Baldwin DeNoyelles, Ruth attended Rye Country Day school, Rosemary Hall, Abbot Academy and Mount Vernon College. Ruth married Robert E. Diefenbach in 1953. Their 67 year marriage has always reflected their love, respect and devotion to each other.



Ruth dedicated herself to her husband, family, friends and many community causes. In Fort Myers she served as a trustee of the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center and with Rob was a strong supporter of the Southwest Florida Symphony and the Fort Myers Community Concert Association. During her 60 years in Rye, she worked with the Junior League, the Rye Garden Club, and the Garden Club of America. She chaired the Twig Organization and Westchester Cotillion, and served on the board of managers of United Hospital, Osborne and the Healthcare Chaplaincy.



Ruth was loved and admired for her effusive spirit and ability to engage all with whom she had contact: family, friends, and strangers alike with lively conversation. After raising her six children, she and Rob embarked on a life made rich by adventurous travel, cultural experiences and enjoying sunsets at their beach house on North Captiva.



Ruth is survived by her loving husband Rob, her children, Robert E. Jr., E. Michael (Michele), David (Nina), Eric (James Keith Brown), Margi Gray (Stuart), Peter (Michael Caravetta) and her twelve grandchildren Robert E. III, Andrew (Shannon), Mark, Teddy, Colin (Veronica), Heather Call (Michael) Hilary, Anna, Rebecca, Paul, Taylor Gray and Alexander Gray and finally her three Great Grandchildren Braden Call, Caroline, and Levi. She was predeceased by her brother Edward DeNoyelles.



Services will be private.



Donations may be made to Florida Arts, Inc.



2301 First Street, Fort Myers FL, 33901









