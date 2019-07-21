Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
1 East First Street
Corning, FL
Ruth E. Kapral Griffin


1940 - 2019
Ruth E. Kapral Griffin Obituary
Ruth E. Kapral Griffin

Lititz, PA - Ruth Emma (Shook) Kapral Griffin, formerly of Fort Myers, died at her home in Lititz, PA on July 16, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was a bereavement coordinator for the (former) Children's Hospital of S W Florida. In addition, she was employed at Hospice of Naples.

In addition to her husband, Reverend Jerry J. Griffin, she is survived by three children; Michael J. Kapral, Jr. (Maureen E.) of Henderson, NV; Mary Lynn Ahart (Joseph M.) of Lake Hopatcong, NJ and Mark D. Kapral (E. Courtney) of Annapolis, MD. Also, surviving are nine grandchildren and a half-sister.

A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Corning, New York on August 10 at 10:00 AM.

The family asks in lieu of flowers or other remembrances, gifts in memory of Ruth may be made to Golisano Children's Hospital's Memory Garden in Fort Myers FL, c/o Lee Health Foundation, P. O. Box 2218, Fort Myers,33902-2218 or to First Presbyterian Church, 1 East First Street, Corning, NY 14830 FL 33902-2218 or to Arnot Ogden Medical Center School of Nursing Alumni Association, L. D. Clute Educational Building, 600 Roe Avenue, Elmira, NY 14905.

Arrangements have been made through the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, Lititz, Pennsylvania. An extended life story is available through www.snyderfuneralhome.com
Published in The News-Press on July 21, 2019
