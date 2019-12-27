|
Ruth M. Campbell
Ruth Campbell died on 12-22-2019.
Born in Middletown, Ohio on March 16, 1925, Ruth attended Siena Heights College in Adrian, Michigan.
A resident of Naples Florida since 1979, was currently residing at Shell Point. She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Cleve L. Campbell, a daughter, Kathryn Campbell, a son, John Campbell, a daughter in law, Rita Campbell, two grand children, Ashley Helms and Jason Campbell, and four great grandchildren.
She often said, "The good Lord gave me many blessings, especially my wonderful family and friends."
At her request, services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Donations in her memory may be made to Meals on Wheels Naples, 4451 Mercantile Ave., Naples, Florida 34104, or to .
Published in The News-Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019