Ruth Mae Williams
Cape Coral - Ruth M. Williams 100 years and 5 months, born October 22, 1919 in Salem, MO. Ruth died peacefully on March 20, 2020 at Coral Trace Health Care in Cape Coral, FL. Ruth was an excellent seamstress. She bowled on leagues in St. Louis, MO. and at Coral Lanes in Cape Coral. She started playing golf at 70 years of age and shot a hole-in-one at Executive Golf Course. She loved to dance at the Elks Club with her companion, Aldo Cinquini. She was also a member of the Eagles, the VFW, the American Legion and the Moose Lodge. She moved to Cape Coral from St. Louis in 1985. She was co- founder of Lectro Engineering in St. Louis with her husband Ralph Williams. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Rhoda (Petty) Ray, one brother Ralph Ray, sisters; Dorothy Carey and Nita Sexton and Hazel Dixon. Also preceding her in death: husbands Lloyd Norris and Ralph Williams and sons, Charles Norris (Judy) and Ralph Lee Williams, Jr. (Kim).
Left to cherish her memory is daughter Ruth "Marie" Eilers (Richard Johnson); grandchildren, Charles "Chip" Norris, Jr., Brandi (Lester) Yarman, Bryan (Bonnie) Williams and great-granddaughters Isla Norris, Allie Yarman and Na'ia Yarman; sisters Betty Tandecki, Carol (Bert) Heffner, along with many nieces and nephews.
There is no service planned at this time. She will be buried at her family's cemetery in Salem, MO.
Published in The News-Press from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020