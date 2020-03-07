|
|
RUTH OREL' CORRIE LOEBER
Fort Myers - Ruth Orel' Corrie Loeber, 94, of Fort Myers, Florida, peacefully passed away, February 19, 2020. Ruth was born to the late Eli and Mary Corrie, on April 25, 1925, in Robertsdale, deep in the heart of Pennsylvania coal country. She graduated from Robertsdale High School, attended Eastern Nazarene College, Boston, MA, and graduated with a BA in Art and Costume Design from Northwest Nazarene College, Nampa ID. As a college student at NNC in 1946, she met the love of her life, Albert O Loeber, son in a wheat ranchers of Connell, Washington. They married on August 10, 1947. Upon Al's graduation from Nazarene Theological Seminary in Kansas City, MO, their first pastorate with the Church of the Nazarene was Picture Butte, Alberta, Canada, followed by pastorates in Raleigh, NC; Noblesville, IN, and East Rockaway, NY. The family occupied the district parsonage in Mitchell, SD, while Al served as District Superintendent of the South Dakota District Church of the Nazarene for ten years. Following their East Rockaway pastorate, Ruth and Al moved to Bethany, OK, where she became an award winning realtor! In 1981, Ruth and Al retired to Cape Coral, FL. Ruth's hands were seldom idle. She was an accomplished French seamstress, milliner, porcelain doll creator, home decorator, artist in oils and pastels, and ceramist, and gourmet cook. She hosted her own TV Sewing Show in 1963 on KORN in Mitchell. She faithfully served as pastor's wife: leading missionary functions, singing, teaching Sunday School, writing scripts, and entertaining in the various parsonages. Her annual Christmas Open House was not to be missed! She served as President of Nazarene World Missions both at the district and local levels. Ruth was known as the family prayer warrior. She leaves a legacy of unwavering faith in Christ and unconditional love for her family.
Preceding her in death was her husband of fifty-three years, Rev. Albert Oscar Loeber, her parents Eli and Mary (Parlier) Corrie, sisters Dorothy (Jesse) Morgan and Marguerite (Ottis) Smith, and brother William (age 6). Ruth was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories for them to cherish. She is survived by: her brother Thomas (Peggy) Corrie, Homosassa, FL; daughters Mary Kaye (Dan Stevens) of Saint James City, FL, and Bettie Lou (Dr. Edward Overholt) of Edmond, OK. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Karisa (Scott) Workman of Oviedo, FL; Craig (Staci) Stevens of Saint James City, FL; David (Michelle) Overholt of Kansas City, MO; Dr. Andrew (Jo) Overholt of Olathe, KS; and Corrie (Alden) Graybill of Edmond, OK. In addition, she will be missed by eleven great-grandchildren: Alisha Workman, Clayton Workman, Skyla Stevens, Cay Stevens, Fin Stevens, Marina Stevens, Elise Overholt, Edison Overholt, Wesley Graybill, Amelia Graybill, and Steele Overholt.
A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at the Fort Myers First Church of the Nazarene, 13545 American Colony Blvd, Fort Myers, FL, on Saturday, March 21 at 2:00 pm, followed by a meal at the church. Ruth's family looks forward to sharing the memories of her life with friends and family at the meal. The family welcomes both flowers and memorial donations to Nazarene World Missions, (mail to church address above). Please visit www.CoralRidgeFuneralHome.com to leave thoughts and memories for her family.
Published in The News-Press from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020