Cape Coral - Salvatore Grasso passed away in his beloved home in Cape Coral on March 22. Born on August 4, 1937 in Brooklyn NY, Sal grew up fascinated by cars and courting his teenage sweetheart, Virginia DeLizza. Sal and Ginny celebrated their sixty-first wedding anniversary last June. Building on the ingenuity he developed in the jewelry industry, he and Ginny then partnered to open a business of their own, a Meineke franchise in Queens, New York. They relocated to Cape Coral in the early 1990s, where they launched a new Meineke. Sal was a dedicated husband and father who delighted in sharing food, laughter, and stories with his family and friends.



A celebration of Sal's life will be held on Thursday, March 28, at Hope Chapel, 2430 Diplomat Parkway East at 10:00 am.



Sal will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Virginia, and his family, Linda and her husband Michael; Salvatore and his wife Norma; Kim and her husband Otto; and, Joy and her husband Michael; as well as his four wonderful grandchildren, Julia, Andrew, Leonardo, and Marcello.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hope Hospice. Published in The News-Press on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary