1/1
Sam Marafioti
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sam Marafioti

North Fort Myers - Mr. Sam Marafioti, 94, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, FL.

Born in Utica, NY, on January 11, 1926, Sam was the son of Pasquale and Antionette (Condo) Marafioti. He was educated in local schools and served in the US Navy. Sam worked as a Roads and Grounds Supervisor at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, NY. On April 14, 1951, he was wed to Anna Vacca in Rome, NY. The couple has spent the past 30+ years living at Lake Fairways in North Fort Myers, FL.

Sam is survived by his devoted wife of 69 years, Anna; his daughter, Palma "Pam" Palazzo, Utica, NY; grandchildren, Nathan and Nicole Marafioti, Peter Marafioti and Audra Allis, JJ and Carl Titterington, Jennifer Palazzo and Chris Davey, and Lindsey and Randy Ireland; great grandchildren, Drake and Isabella Marafioti; sister-in-law Mae Marafioti and brother-in-law, Jim Luvera; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Pat Marafioti and son-in-law, Robert Palazzo; brothers Rocco, Lupino, George, Fred and Anthony Marafioti; and sisters Carmella Caruso and Catherine Luvera.

A funeral Mass in Sam's honor will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church on Tuesday, September 1st at 10AM. Entombment will be at Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Utica, NY.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Press from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved