Sam MarafiotiNorth Fort Myers - Mr. Sam Marafioti, 94, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, FL.Born in Utica, NY, on January 11, 1926, Sam was the son of Pasquale and Antionette (Condo) Marafioti. He was educated in local schools and served in the US Navy. Sam worked as a Roads and Grounds Supervisor at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, NY. On April 14, 1951, he was wed to Anna Vacca in Rome, NY. The couple has spent the past 30+ years living at Lake Fairways in North Fort Myers, FL.Sam is survived by his devoted wife of 69 years, Anna; his daughter, Palma "Pam" Palazzo, Utica, NY; grandchildren, Nathan and Nicole Marafioti, Peter Marafioti and Audra Allis, JJ and Carl Titterington, Jennifer Palazzo and Chris Davey, and Lindsey and Randy Ireland; great grandchildren, Drake and Isabella Marafioti; sister-in-law Mae Marafioti and brother-in-law, Jim Luvera; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Pat Marafioti and son-in-law, Robert Palazzo; brothers Rocco, Lupino, George, Fred and Anthony Marafioti; and sisters Carmella Caruso and Catherine Luvera.A funeral Mass in Sam's honor will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church on Tuesday, September 1st at 10AM. Entombment will be at Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Utica, NY.