Sandra Ann "Sandy" Winslow
North Fort Myers - Sandra Ann Montgomery Winslow, better known to her family and friends as "Sandy." passed away peacefully while under hospice care on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was 82 years old.
Sandy was born on February 17, 1938 in Fort Myers, Florida, the beautiful daughter to Katie (Keen) and Haywood Alba Montgomery. Sandy was the 6th generation of her family to be born and reside in Lee and DeSoto Counties. She graduated from Fort Myers High School in 1955 and married Paul Hartley Winslow, celebrating their 55th Wedding Anniversary in 2010. Sandy's family founded Montgomery Roofing Inc. in 1949 and Sandy joined the business in 1956. She was joined by her husband Paul in 1960 and following the retirement of Sandy's parents, the couple continued the business as Montgomery-Winslow Roofing Inc. where Sandy served as Vice-President and worked side-by-side with Paul until their retirement in 1990. Sandy's retirement years were a busy time of volunteer work and travel to many countries. She volunteered at McGregor Baptist Food Pantry for 8 years and joined the American Red Cross in 2003 where she worked for six years in materials support and services and was awarded 4 President's Volunteer Service Awards. She was a member of of the Pioneer Club of Lee County and the Southwest Florida Historical Society. Sandy and Paul volunteered at Wake Up America for 6 years and was a proud member of First Assembly Ministries in Fort Myers, volunteering at their food pantry when needed. She truly loved gardening and obtained a Master Gardeners Certificate from the University of Florida and was happiest among her plants and flowers. Sandy always considered herself so blessed by the Heavenly Father during her life that volunteer work and helping others became her way of saying thank you. Whenever she could, Sandy would remark that she was "A spoiled child of God."
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents Haywood and Katie and her husband Roger but is survived by her daughter Charmin Gove Hogan and her husband Rob; her son Montgomery "Monty" Waldron Winslow and his wife Tracy Hughett Winslow; grandsons Monty and Quinton Winslow and Sean Hogan; granddaughter Byue Winslow and her faithful dog Max.
A Funeral Service for Sandy will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 20, 2020 inside the Sanctuary at First Assembly of God Ministries, 4701 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, Florida 33919, (239) 936-6277. Guests will be received at the Church for an hour preceding this ceremony beginning at 10:00 AM also inside the Church Sanctuary. At the conclusion of the Church Service, guests will travel to Fort Myers Cemetery, 3200 Michigan Avenue, Fort Myers, Florida 33916 where Sandy will be laid to rest alongside her husband and parents.
In lieu of flowers, the family instead suggests a donation be forwarded in memory of Sandy to the First Assembly of God Ministries Food Pantry.
Published in The News-Press from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.