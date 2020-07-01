Sandra V. Dean
1944 - 2020
Sandra V. Dean

Sandra V. Dean, 75. Of 404 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Mary, Florida 32746, passed away June 20, 2020.

She was born in Gainesville, Florida on July 18, 1944. Sandra graduated from Gainesville High School and received her L.P.N. from Alachua General Hospital.

She was married to Ray E. Dean on September 16, 1967.

Sandra had a career in nursing and worked for Dr. F.L. (Lee) Howington for 31 years. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and had a passion for working with people and her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Ray E. Dean, her son Jeffrey R. Dean and his wife, Danielle Dean and her grandson, Cooper C. Dean.

Services for celebration of life has been postponed due to Covid 19. To leave an online condolence, please email rdean10@cfl.rr.com.




Published in The News-Press from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Baldwin-Fairchild Oaklawn/LM
5000 COUNTY ROAD 46A
Sanford, FL 32771
4073224263
