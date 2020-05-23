Resources
Sarah Ann Maxwell ("Sam") Arnall

Sarah Ann Maxwell ("Sam") died peacefully at home on May 20, 2020.

"Sam" was born in Covington, GA January 18, 1933. Her parents were the late Nell Erwin Maxwell and Reverend Marvin Mize Maxwell. Most of her childhood was spent in Griffin, GA. She was a graduate of LaGrange College in LaGrange, GA.

In the summer of her graduation in 1954 and two days before her planned marriage to her high school sweetheart, Dr. Robert (Bob) E. Arnall, she was stricken with polio and spent a year hospitalized before the wedding could take place in 1955.

The family lived in the Emory University/Atlanta, Georgia area until moving to Fort Myers in 1964.

"Sam" was active in many organizations in this area. She was a Charter Member and President of the Junior League of Fort Myers. She also was President of the Lee County Medical Auxiliary, the Sabal Palm Garden Club, the Fort Myers - Lee County Garden Council, the RICH Investment Club and the Capital Investment Club. Mrs. Arnall served as President of the March of Dimes and chaired the Mothers March. In 1970 she organized and served as President of the Voluntary Service Bureau that provided volunteers to many charitable organizations in SW Florida. Other activities included being a Den Mother, Cub Scouts of America, and she was active in the Fort Myers Woman's Community Club, Rotary Ann Club, Edison Pageant of Light and Wesley Memorial Church.

In 1971 because of her many contributions to her community she was named Lee County Woman of the Year.

Mrs. Arnall is survived by her daughter, Dana Arnall Manos of Roanoke VA.; son, Robert M. Arnall and his wife Ann of Fort Myers; two grandsons, Maxwell Arnall and Matthew Manos; sister, Carol Collins and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank a team of loving caregivers Helen, Marilyn, Wendy, Cathy, Minnie and Elizabet who enabled "Sam" to remain in the comfort of her home. The family is also grateful for the compassionate care provided by Hope Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Golisano Children's Hospital or Hope Hospice. A celebration of "Sam's" life will be arranged later this year.
Published in The News-Press from May 23 to May 24, 2020
