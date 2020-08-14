1/1
Sarah "Ann" White
1943 - 2020
Sarah "Ann" White

Fort Myers - Sarah "Ann" White, 76, a lifelong Fort Myers, FL resident passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 3, 1943 at Lee Memorial Hospital, Ft. Myers, FL to the late, Manuel "Mack" and Mary Alvrus.

Ann was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church and very active in the Joy Circle. She was a 49 year member of The Order of the Eastern Star, was on the advisory board for over 20 years of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls and Ann was awarded the highest honor of The Grand Cross of Color for her many years of service. Ann was devoted to her children but in later years worked at White Furniture Co. alongside her husband. She was an avid reader, made elaborate handmade cards for all occasions and loved doing word search books. In her early years Ann enjoyed sewing and cooking.

Ann is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Gene White, Sr. of Fort Myers, FL; four children, Leanne White of Fort Myers, FL, Eugene White, Jr. of Ft. Myers, FL, Sarah Taylor (Thomas) of Ft. Myers, FL and Mary Jewel White of St. Petersburg, FL; one brother, Manuel Jackson Alvrus (Vivian) of Georgia; six granddaughters, Andraea, Maxie, Lauren, Brittany, Danielle and Christina; seven great grandchildren, Phillip, Dominic, Damon, James, Benjamin, Theodore and Paislee; as well as many extended family members and friends.

Private services are being held for Ann White.

Anyone attending the services for Ann, the funeral home follows the strict guidelines ordered by the CDC regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic and will require a mask to be worn and all people entering the funeral home will have their temperatures taken prior to coming inside. Everyone is asked to keep to the social distancing guidelines as well.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers, Florida, (239) 936-0555.






Published in The News-Press from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
