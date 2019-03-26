Services
Scott Russell Humphryes Obituary
Scott Russell Humphryes

North Fort Myers - Scott Russell Humphryes passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Nancy Serwatke Humphryes, and sister Wendy Humphryes. Scott was preceded in death by his father Robert Keith Humphryes. Services will be held at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, FL on March 28, 2019. A Final Farewell will be held at a later date. He is also survived by many other family members and numerous friends. Arrangements have been entrusted to Neptune Society and Lee Memorial Park Crematorium in Fort Myers, FL
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 26, 2019
