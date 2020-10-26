1/1
Scott Warren Allison
Scott Warren Allison

Fort Myers - Scott Warren Allison passed away peacefully at his home on October 17, 2020 after a five and a half year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Scott was born in Jacksonville, Florida on December 22, 1954 to Elizabeth (KT) Allison and Worth Allison. Scott and his brother Bruce Allison grew up in simpler times; riding bikes, fishing, and camping often. Scott was always a lover of nature and attended the University of Florida where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture in 1977. Go Gators!

Scott and his loving wife Linda (Briggs) Allison were married 44 years ago at Linda's home church - Lakewood United Methodist in Jacksonville, Florida. Following Scott's college graduation, they moved to Fort Myers, Florida for Scott to begin his career and to start a family together.

Scott is survived by his wife Linda (Briggs) Allison, son Matthew Scott Allison (39), daughter Stacey Elizabeth Porter (35), two beautiful granddaughters Reese Porter (9), Rylee Porter (7), his brother Bruce Allison, sister-in-law Anna Allison, and nieces Sarah Blackley (Brandon) and Grace Allison.

Scott worked in the Agricultural sales industry his entire professional life, up until the Tuesday prior to his passing. He was always a very hard worker and found so much joy and pride in his career and taking honorable care of his customers and colleagues. Scott and Linda also volunteered for their church for the past 25 years in various ministries and outreach programs.

Scott enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, hunting, traveling, nature, and watching Gator football! On his days off you could find him at the beach, at the church garden, or working in his own yard. Scott always kept busy, even after some rough days of chemotherapy. He was a fighter and never gave up!

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7

Celebration of Life service will be held at Bayshore Ranch, 10611 Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation at www.npcf.us. Casual, Comfortable, Colorful Attire. Masks Recommended. Social Distance Seating Available.




Published in The News-Press from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 27, 2020
Scott was a one of those special people. He was kind, loving, quiet, gentle, funny, giving, hard working, and so much more. I have so many memories with him in them and I am so grateful to have known him and learned from him. He is missed so much, but there is peace in knowing he is home in Heaven
Megan K.
Family
