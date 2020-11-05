1/1
Sean Robert Shearman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sean Robert Shearman

Sean Robert Shearman, age 23, passed away on October 31, 2020 in Tallahassee. He was born in Fort Myers, Florida to parents Robert and Susan Shearman. He was a Political Science student at Florida State University, following in his father's and older brother's footsteps to become an attorney. He was also a member of FSU's Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity.

Sean was passionate about health and fitness and he loved golfing, baseball, and fishing. Most of all, however, Sean loved people - especially his family and friends. He worked not only at the Golf Club at Summerbrooke but also at Holy Comforter Episcopal School, where he coached golf and baseball for their Middle School class.

Sean is survived by his loving parents, Robert and Susan Heard Shearman; siblings Kelsey Ann Shearman and Brendan James Shearman and his grandfather, William Heard. He was preceded in death by grandparents Shirley Heard, William Shearman, and Mary Shearman. He will be greatly missed by his family, his friends, those he worked with, and the students he coached. He had a smile that could light up the day and he never met a stranger. The world needs more Seans.

***Due to the tropical storm, Sean's remembrance ceremony has been rescheduled. It will be held at Hammond Stadium at CenturyLink Sports Complex (14100 6 Mile Cypress Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33912) on SATURDAY, November 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.***

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: www.valerieshouse.org

Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The News-Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved