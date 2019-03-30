|
|
Sgt Maj. William "Bill" H. Raffel
Cape Coral - Sergeant Major William "Bill" H. Raffel, age 88, died peacefully in his Cape Coral, FL home on March 25, 2019. A veteran of the Korean War who served 30 years active duty in the United States Marine Corps, he was awarded numerous medals including a purple heart, a silver star and a bronze star.
Sgt. Maj. Raffel was a brave and loyal soldier who loved his country. He is survived by his wife, Carrie Raffel, his daughters, Donna Fowler and Billie Jo Debolt, his stepson, Steve Henderson, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Carlene Elizabeth Raffel, and his stepdaughter, Stephenie L. Henderson.
A memorial service will be held at North Shore Alliance Church at 330 W. Mariana Ave, N. Ft. Myers, FL 33903 on Saturday, April 6, at 11:00 a.m. Flowers may be sent to North Shore Alliance Church or memorial donations may be sent to Hope Hospice at 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 30, 2019