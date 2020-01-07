Services
Sharon L'Heureux
Melbourne - Sharon G. L'Heureux, age 80, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, in Melbourne, FL. She was born April 5, 1939, in Detroit, MI. In 1940, her family moved to Rockford, IL; in 1942, her family moved back to Detroit, MI; in 1950, her family moved to Maywood Park, OR; and in 1955, her family moved to Birmingham, MI. She graduated from Birmingham High School.

After high school, Sharon attended secretary school in Detroit, MI. She spent most of her career working in the automotive industry with General Motors, BFI, and LYNX Services.

Sharon was an excellent seamstress, making some of her own clothes. She also enjoyed cooking, reading, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. Sharon selflessly cared for her father for many years, as he suffered from Alzheimer's disease.

Sharon was preceded in death by her mother Florence M. Hulbert, her father Ashton H. Hulbert, her sister Lynne K. Kaberna, and her brother Craig A. Hulbert.

Sharon is survived by her sister Susan R. Sheren, Sebastian, FL; and beloved nieces and nephews.

In memory of Sharon G. L'Heureux, please make a donation to The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, https://www.alzinfo.org/donate/donation_form/
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2020
