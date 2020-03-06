|
|
Sharon Kay Luther
Sharon Kay Luther passed February 18, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Jim; three daughters, Jennifer (Leslie) Rowell, Julie Miller, Jaime (Brian) Deyarmin; grandchildren Dean, Laura, Matthew, Mitchell, Laney, Julie, Paige, and Michael; and three great-grandchildren Emmett, Wyatt, and Jaime, and a brother, Randy Seitzinger and his wife, Karen. Sharon was an airline stewardess with Eastern, and spent 26 years with Sears. Sharon was a leader in the Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church. At the time of her death she was on the Board of Ordained Ministry, District Committee on Ministry, the Florida Bishop's Episcopacy Committee, and chair of the Cypress Lake United Methodist Church's Staff-Parish Committee. Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, February 22. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Bright Beginnings Early School, 8570 Cypress Lake Dr., Fort Myers, a mission of Cypress Lake UMC.
Published in The News-Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020