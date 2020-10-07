1/
Sharon Rozanski
1956 - 2020
Sharon Rozanski

North Fort Myers - Sharon Jane Rozanski, 64, a resident of North Fort Myers, FL since 2006, formerly of Rochester, NY, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 in North Fort Myers. She was born April 24, 1956 in Utica, NY to Roswell and Doreen Buckingham, now deceased.

Sharon graduated from Syracuse University in 1978 with a degree in Mathematics. She then began her 33-year career at Eastman Kodak in Rochester, NY. Sharon and her husband Marty were married in 1979. They resided in Rochester, NY for 40 years and spent many summers vacationing in Old Forge, NY.

Sharon was a devout Catholic with strong faith. She attended St. Therese Catholic Church in North Fort Myers. Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse from John: "Love one another." She was everyone's cheerleader, and her selflessness, compassion and welcoming spirit allowed her to develop deep, lifelong friendships with many. She left a lasting impression on everyone's life and we are all better people because of her.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Martin Rozanski; three loving children, Kristina Rinella (Eric), Michael Rozanski (Jaqueline), and Alexander Rozanski (Colleen); four siblings, Linda West (Page), Mary Serour (George), Robert Buckingham (Anita), and Peter Buckingham (Torunn); two in-laws, Evelyn Rozanski and James (Joanne); as well as four grandchildren, Landon Rinella, Jack Rinella, Augustus Rinella, and Marcelo Rozanski.

A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 AM Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. Therese Catholic Church, 20115 N. Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers, FL 33903 with Father Tom Heck officiating. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of service.

Memorial Contributions in memory of Sharon Jane Rozanski are suggested to Hope Hospice, 9470 Healthpark Cir., Fort Myers, FL 33908.

Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com.

Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.






Published in The News-Press from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
1056 NE 7th Terrace
Cape Coral, FL 33909
(239) 242-0909
