Lehigh Acres - Sherry graced the earth and was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on October 20, 1948 to Agnes Ann Skaggs and Charles Willard Brown. Her early career was a fingerprint technician in Washington D.C. for the FBI where she met her husband Edward Tiers and were married for nearly half a decade. She later went into nursing where she spent most of her career caring for the mentally challenged at Gulf Coast Center in Fort Myers, Florida. She and her husband moved from Washington D.C. to Connecticut where they spent nearly 20 years before moving the Lehigh Acres, Florida in 1987. Sherry will be greatly missed by her mother Agnes Brown, daughter Tiffany LaRosa, husband Edward Tiers, son in law Randy LaRosa, grandchildren Leighann and Angelo and many more friends and family. Sherry was preceeded in death by her brother Wallace Brown, father Charles Brown and many aunts and uncles.
A private memorial service is scheduled for family only. If anyone wishes to send flowers please send to Lehigh Acres Christian Church 50 Bell Boulevard, Lehigh Acres, Florida 33936 on Friday April 5, 2019 before noon.
Published in The News-Press on Apr. 5, 2019