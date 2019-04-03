|
|
Shirley Ann Hughey
Cape Coral - Shirley went to be with the Lord on the evening of March 29, 2019, at Hospice House in Cape Coral. She was born on November 23, 1930, in Wayne, Michigan, to her parents, Walter and Anna Gohl. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, of 61 years. They enjoyed traveling with their camper, and visited many places, including two road trips to Alaska. She loved Bingo with a passion, winning most of the time. She loved bowling, participating in leagues at both Allstar and Coral Lanes for many years.
She leaves behind her daughter, Linda Johnson (Billy) of N. Ft. Myers, and her son, Jeff Hughey (Mary Ann) of N. Ft. Myers. Shirley has 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and 2 on the way.
A mass will be conducted at St. Francis Xavier Church in downtown Fort Myers on Thursday, April 4th, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. We will share memories of Shirley at a reception immediately following the service which will be announced at the church.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to Hope Hospice or a .
We thank the staff at Hospice House in Cape Coral who always knew what to say and do without being asked.
Special thanks to Candy from Gram for the care given so generously.
Published in The News-Press on Apr. 3, 2019