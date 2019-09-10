Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park
12777 State Road 82
Fort Myers, FL 33913
(239) 334-4880
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park
12777 State Road 82
Fort Myers, FL 33913
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Parmeter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann Parmeter


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Ann Parmeter Obituary
SHIRLEY ANN PARMETER

Lehigh Acres - Shirley Ann Parmeter, 84, of Lehigh Acres passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at Hope Hospice in Lehigh Acres. She married Albert Parmeter on December 14, 1975. She was originally from Indianapolis, Indiana before moving to Lehigh Acres in 2001. Shirley was Albert's second love, next to his mother, and was one of the best women on the face of the Earth. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Albert. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Lee Memorial Park Cemetery, 12777 State Road 82, Fort Myers, FL 33913. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name would be appreciated to the . Info (239) 334-4880
Published in The News-Press on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now