SHIRLEY ANN PARMETER
Lehigh Acres - Shirley Ann Parmeter, 84, of Lehigh Acres passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at Hope Hospice in Lehigh Acres. She married Albert Parmeter on December 14, 1975. She was originally from Indianapolis, Indiana before moving to Lehigh Acres in 2001. Shirley was Albert's second love, next to his mother, and was one of the best women on the face of the Earth. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Albert. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Lee Memorial Park Cemetery, 12777 State Road 82, Fort Myers, FL 33913. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name would be appreciated to the . Info (239) 334-4880
Published in The News-Press on Sept. 10, 2019