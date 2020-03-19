|
|
Shirley Anne Souders
Fort Myers - Shirley Anne Souders, 87, of Fort Myers, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Shirley was born December 24, 1932 in Rochester, Minnesota to Stanley and Lavon Mohn. She was married to her childhood sweetheart, Cap Souders, for 56 years prior to his death in 2007.
Shirley and Cap settled in Fort Myers in 1974, where they developed Sunshine Mobile Village and worked in real estate. She loved boating with her belated husband, playing bridge and being with family and friends. She was beloved for her sense of humor and kind heart.
Shirley is survived by her son Steven C. Souders, daughter Julie Kay Broussard, grandchildren Abigail Faith MacIver, Sassy Anne Souders and Chad Avery Broussard, and great-grandchildren Sylas Souders Mapp and Scarlett MacIver.
The family would like to thank the numerous people who cared for Shirley in her final weeks. Donations can be made to Hope Hospice, 9470 Health Park Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.
Published in The News-Press from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020