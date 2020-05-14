Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Gehl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Hope Gehl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Hope Gehl Obituary
Shirley Hope Gehl

Shirley Hope Gehl passed away on May11, 2020 at the age of 85. Shirley was born on September 6 th in Kansas City, Missouri. She grew up in Vincennes,Indiana and graduated from Vincennes University. Shirley taught pre school and kindergarten for many years in Indianapolis. After moving to Ft.Wayne Shirley was the office administrator for the Ft. Wayne Medical Education Program,Family Practice Residency.

She spent many years in Ft.Wayne and made many lasting friendships with dear friends in her golf and bridge groups. After raising her 3 children she and her husband retired to Bonita Springs ,Florida.

Shirley was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother(Mom-mom). She loved the beaches, playing cards and Bocce ball, but most of all she loved spending time with her family and making sure they all stayed connected. She made sure every family event was special and lived her life always giving more than she received.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years William "Cy" Gehl. Her children Janna (Dan) Faulk, Jay (Liz) Gehl, Jennifer (Curt ) Gunder, 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time, a memorial service to be held in the future.
Published in The News-Press from May 14 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -