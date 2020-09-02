1/1
Shirley Kowalke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Kowalke

Baraboo, WI - Shirley Ione Kowalke, age 90 of Baraboo, WI passed away peacefully on Tuesday September 2, 2020 at Oak Park Place in Baraboo. She was born on April 7, 1930 in Lake Delton to parents Leslie Bonnette Kingsley and Erma Marie (Wheeler) Kingsley.

She graduated from Lake Delton High School. She was a Deputy for the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department for 15 years. She loved to travel throughout the United States, especially Florida. So much so that she retired in Florida. She loved the warm weather, sunshine, beaches, and exploring Disney World with her children and grandchildren. Liked to cook and bake, and she adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved taking care of her family, she did it selflessly. She loved to attend her church, Abiding Love, in Cape Coral, Florida. She was a founding member, and was very involved at the church; working as a Sunday school teacher, the Alter Guild, and the women's group.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Larry; daughter, Jeri Lynn; a step-granddaughter, Jennifer Watts; brother -in-law, Ike Kowalke and sister-in-law Geneva Kowalke; nephews, Kenneth Kowalke of North freedom, and Bradley Kowalke Madison, WI.

She is survived by daughter, Kathy (Steve) Mudroch of Trevor, WI and grandchildren, Steven Mudroch of Colorado Springs, CO and Elizabeth (Justin) Piccolo of Stoughton, WI, with great-grandson Adonis Piccolo; son Dennis (Sue) Kowalke of Apple Valley, MN, and grandson Trevor Kowalke and great-granddaughter Natalie Kowalke, and grandson Matthew (Shundra) Watts of Charlotte, NC, with great-grandchildren, Mikko and Emerson Watts; great-granddaughter Samantha Pritzkow and great-great-grandson Milo Pritzkow of Madison,WI; and sister, Bonnie (Carl) Montagne of Rice Lake, WI.

Memorials can be made out to St. John's Lutheran Church in Baraboo, WI or SSM Hospice in Baraboo, WI.

A memorial service will take place on Saturday September 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Baraboo, WI. Visitation will take place from noon Saturday until the time of the service at the church. Inurnment will take place at a later date. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Press from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Memorial service
01:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
401 Madison Ave
Baraboo, WI 53913
(608) 356-6571
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Redlin Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved