Shirley May Rowden
Cape Coral - Shirley May Rowden age 93, walked healthy and whole through the gates of Heaven on May 15, 2020 with her beloved son, Paul, by her side. Born in Petrolia Ontario, Canada, the daughter of Herbert and Lillian Easter, Shirley was one of seven children. In 1944, she began working for International Harvester, at the young age of 17, and continued until her retirement 34 years later. Shirley moved to the United States in 1958, becoming a Naturalized Citizen in 1962. In 1978, Shirley and her son moved to Cape Coral, Florida where she began working at Wonderland Realty. She enjoyed working at Wonderland and grew to love the Tabor family so much that she continued her employment at Wonderland for the next 41 years, until just before her passing.
Shirley also stayed busy outside of work playing golf and tennis in her younger years. In her early 40's she pursued and achieved her dream of becoming a licensed pilot. Even at the young age of 83, Shirley took over the controls and flew over Blenheim, Ontario. Shirley enjoyed being involved in the community and was active with Cape Coral High School Band Boosters for many years. She enjoyed entertaining family and friends. Her laughter was contagious and many recall countless hours of good times and laughs.
Shirley is survived by her son, Paul, and her brother Howard. She is preceded in death by her five brothers: Herbert, Robert, William, Charles (Ted) and her twin, Kenneth. Her memories will be carried on by her dear friends, Elmer and Gail Tabor, and her family, friends and neighbors who have been so supportive.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Cape Coral Community Foundation or the Cape Coral Rotary Club. Please visit www.fullermetz.com to share a condolence.
Published in The News-Press from May 19 to May 24, 2020