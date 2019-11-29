|
Sonia Irene (Zakaluzny) Wagner
Fort Myers - Sonia Irene (Zakaluzny) Wagner, 83, of Fort Myers, Florida, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Hospice House on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
Sonia Wagner was born in Chicago, Illinois on January 5, 1936, the daughter of the late Andrew Zakaluzny and Olenia (Selep) Zakaluzny. Sonia was a graduate of Rosary College, River Forest, IL and earned her Master's degree in Music Education from Roosevelt University in Chicago. Sonia was married to C. Richard Wagner in 1975 until his passing in September 2015.
Sonia taught elementary music for 35 years, primarily in Bensenville, IL where she shared her love of children and her gift of teaching with her students and colleagues. A natural leader, Sonia was Fine Arts Chairman for the district, ensuring the children's best interest, education and care were at the forefront of the school district policies and programs. She and Richard loved traveling near and far and attending fine arts performances. They sang in church choirs in Wheaton, IL and, after retirement in 1989, in Fort Myers, where she was also a member of the Jubilate Handbell Choir for over 20 years and served as Interim Director. The Covenant Concert Series was her passion, bringing exceptional artists to SWFL.
Sonia is survived by her children, Stephen (Gayle) Wagner and Maria (Gustav J.) Bahruth; grandchildren, Angela (Joshua) Miller, Michael R. Wagner, Gustav C. Bahruth; six great-grandchildren; as well as her brother, Adrian Zakaluzny, his children and numerous cousins.
A Memorial Service will be celebrated at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2439 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33901, (239) 334-8937. A reception will follow on the church campus. Sonia will thereafter be returned to Prairie City, IL for services and burial in the summer of 2020.
In lieu of flowers, Sonia had asked that memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, designated for Friends of the Concert Series in her name.
Published in The News-Press from Nov. 29 to Dec. 4, 2019