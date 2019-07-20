Services
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Parish
4 Richards Ave
Dover, NJ
View Map
Sophie A. Kelly


1920 - 2019
Sophie A. Kelly Obituary
Sophie A. Kelly

Cape Coral - Ninety nine years young, became an angel in heaven on February 13.

A devoted wife, loving Mother, grandmother & great grandmother, she was a strong & independent woman devoted to her family. Her contagious smile, sassy "can do" attitude & positive energy inspired everyone she met. She will forever be remembered, as graceful, loving & an inspiration to us all.

She is survived by her two daughters; Mary Rose Roldan and Patricia Ann Cornell & Husband Anthony, grandchildren; Kristie Lynn Roldan, Susan Cornell-Kennon, Colleen Cornell & Nicole Chain & husband Jody Chain and great grandchildren; Rachel & Alyssa Chain, Thomas, Danielle & Tony Kennon. Pre-deceased by her husband, Joseph V. Kelly, granddaughter Kelly Cornell and many other friends and relatives.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St Jude Childrens Hospital.
Published in The News-Press on July 20, 2019
