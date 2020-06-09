Stacia G. Zawisza
Stacia G. Zawisza

Cape Coral - Stacia G. Zawisza, 101, of Cape Coral, Florida passed away June 6, 2020. She was born January 6, 1919 in Amsterdam, New York to Jacob Glista and Frances Goch.

She was a long time member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Cape Coral and served on the Church Council of Catholic Women and the Knights of Columbus Womens Auxiliary.

She is survived by her daughter Sylvia Cwirko and husband Ron, grandson Kevin Cwirko and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in her name to St. Andrew Catholic Church, 2628 Del Prado Boulevard South, Cape Coral, Florida 33904.

Funeral services and burial will be private.






Published in The News-Press from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
