Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
Stanley T. Jones

Stanley T. Jones Obituary
STANLEY T. JONES

Fort Myers - Stanley T. Jones, age 102, of Fort Myers, Fl. passed away Tuesday March 17, 2020 in the care of Hope Hospice. Stanley moved to Fort Myers in 1920 with his parents, James Robert and Anna Belle Harrell Jones from Camilla, Ga. He graduated from Fort Myers High School, Class of 1936 and he was honored recently as the oldest living Greenie football player. He also travelled in the Greenie band to the 1933 World's Fair in Chicago. Stanley served honorably during WWII in the Mighty Eighth Army Air Force, B-17 Bomb Group, 326th. Squadron, as a Staff Sargent stationed in England and France for 3.5 years. He returned and worked many years as part owner of Frye Wholesale Co, Inc. in Fort Myers until his retirement in 1979.

Stanley is survived by his loving family: sons Keith Jones (Sharon), Les Jones (Cyd ), grandchildren: Heather Williams Pugliese (Joey), Ben Jones (Sonia), Sean Judge(Jessie), Anna Coleen Jones (Alan), Nicholai Jones, great grandchildren: Bailey, Madison, Wade, Jake, Nathan, Adriana, Carolina, Cydney and Kendall. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 39 years, Nadine Jones, his previous wife of 20 years and the mother of his children, Nancy Jones, his son Michael Jones, M.D., daughter Carole Jones Pankow and granddaughter Sherri Pankow Callahan.

Stanley was beloved to many friends, family and colleagues. 90 guests attended his 100th birthday party. He was steadfast and his handshake was good. After he survived the early death of his father, the great depression and WWII, he advised others not to worry. He led by example.

The family would like to sincerely thank the dedicated staff of Hope Hospice along with those who assisted him the most in his final years being the Lee Willingham family, Sam Porter, Dennis Short, Scott Miller and Andy Hill.

A service for Stanley will be private. If desired, memorials can be made to Hope Hospice Joanne's House.
Published in The News-Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
