Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 858-4474
Haines City - Stefan Bacia of Haines City, 62, passed away on Friday, October 11th. Stefan was born in Poland to parents Idzi and Helen (Gadecki) Bacia on April 11, 1957 and was raised in Jersey City. He resided in Pennsylvania before settling in Florida in the early 2000s. Mr. Bacia was a truck driver for R.G. Delivery for many years in Hoboken, New Jersey, and worked as a handyman during his time in Florida. Stefan loved lending a helping hand to anyone in need.

Stefan is predeceased by his brothers Walter, Vinny, and Lester Bacia, and sister Sophie Lewandowski.

He is survived by his loving wife, Wendy Bacia; daughters, Cathy (Josh) Bower, Kimberly (Matt) Johnson, Ashley (Mike) Yeh, Kiersten Holmes and Hannah Holmes; son Anthony Holmes and many loving grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Monday, 10/21 from 10-11AM at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel 3350 Mall Hill Drive. A memorial service will follow at 11AM.

The family has requested no flowers.
Published in The News-Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
