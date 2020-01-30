|
Stephanie Ann Lowell
Fort Myers - Stephanie Ann Lowell, age 71, formerly of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly in Fort Myers, Florida on January 16, 2020. She was the daughter of Bertha and Phillip Lowell of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, both of whom predeceased her.
Stephanie was a graduate of Manheim Township High School in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and of Maryland Medical Secretarial School in Hagerstown, Maryland. She spent many years in Washington, D.C. working at the Federal Reserve Board in several capacities, but in the last years of her career at the Federal Reserve Board, she was the administrative secretary to Chairman Alan Greenspan.
In 2002, Stephanie retired to Fort Myers, Florida. She loved the beach and the warm weather. Wherever she went, Stephanie was always accompanied by her beloved dogs, most recently, her Yorkshire Terriers, Georgie, who predeceased her, and Tebow.
Stephanie is survived by her son, Andrew Mackenzie, and his wife, Lynn, and two grandsons, Ross and Jack, all of Greenville, South Carolina. Stephanie is also survived by her long-time boyfriend, Pim Verhoeven.
Stephanie will be missed by all who knew her. A memorial service will be held in her honor at a later date.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020