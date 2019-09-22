|
Stephen L. Strehlow
LaBelle - Stephen L. Strehlow, "Steve", age 76, of LaBelle, FL, formerly of Shakopee, MN, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
Steve was born in Shakopee, on June 3, 1943, the son of Vernon and Marguerite "Mugs" (Barrett) Strehlow. Steve was a 1961 Shakopee High School graduate and went on to attend Luther College, Mankato State University and the FBI Police Academy. Steve is also a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Steve entered into law enforcement with the Scott County Sheriff's department in 1965 and later served with the Minneapolis Police Department.
During his 36 year career with the City of Minneapolis, Steve had many accomplishments. He was able to move up the ranks from Patrolman to Inspector and ultimately retired as the last standing Captain with the Minneapolis Police Department.
Steve was a kind hearted person "who never met a stranger". In his free time Steve enjoyed golfing, fishing, a good BBQ and spending time with family and friends. Steve will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Steve is survived by his daughters and son, Michelle (Keith) Hennen, Chris (Heather) Strehlow, Suzanne Fratzke (James Hoen), and Beth (Tom) Behrens; significant other, Mary Tyner; grandchildren, Michael and Matthew, Paige and Jonathan, Madeline, Ava and Caleb, Ali and Sam; sisters, Penny Eichhof and Pam Johnson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Vern and Mugs; grandmother, Gussie Strehlow; brothers-in-law, John Eichhof and Swede Johnson.
A Celebration of Steve's Life will be held at Turtle's 1890 Social Centre, 112 Lewis St. S., Shakopee, on Thursday, September 26, from 4-8 PM. Steve would prefer memorials to . (https://www.woundedwar riorproject.org/donate)
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Press on Sept. 22, 2019