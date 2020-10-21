Steven Charles King
Cape Coral - Steven Charles King, 57, of Cape Coral, Florida, passed away unexpectedly from diabetes complications, in his sleep, Saturday October 17th 2020. A Celebration of Life for Steve will be held Saturday, October 24th, 2020, starting at 12 noon, at the Cape Coral Elk's Lodge located at 850 Lafayette St, Cape Coral, FL 33904. In lieu of flowers, please write your favorite memories of Steve so special memory books can be made for his grandchildren. Please visit www.fullermetz.com/tributes/Steven-King
for additional information.